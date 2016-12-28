Day 2 of CHT: Cavies fall, 60-37

Day two of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament on the boys side saw four games with Bunker Hill, Mt. Olive, Gillespie and Hillsboro collecting wins.

In the final game of the second day, Hillsboro took charge late in the first half to beat Carlinville 60-37 after a strong second half.

The Cavies (1-8) jumped out to a 4-0 lead behind baskets from Joe Fraser and Adam Walton.

It was a 6-3 game when the Toppers got baskets from Drake Paden and Steven Fenske to take a 8-6 lead.

The two teamed for a pair of buckets late in the quarter after a Josh Hinzman hoop tied the game, and Hillsboro led 12-8 after a quarter.

Carlinville would take a 17-15 lead on a three-point play by Garrett Campbell, then tied the game at 19-19 on a Fraser hoop with two minutes left in the half.

Hillsboro closed the half on an 8-0 run, getting hoops from four different scorers to take a 27-19 halftime lead.

The second half belonged to Hillsboro, particularity the third quarter when they outscored Carlinville 17-6 to take command.

The Cavies were held to two hoops by Brady Jamieson and another by Fraser in the quarter, which ended with Hillsboro on top 44-25.

Fraser led the Cavies with 12 points, while Konnor Emmons, Jamieson and Hinzman scored six points each. Campbell scored three points, while Walton and Finn Bowman scored two each. The Cavies were three of nine at the foul line.

Paden had 17 points and Fenske 16 for the Hiltoppers, which were five of eight at the foul line.

Carlinville plays Mt. Olive at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Gillespie 61, Litchfield 52

The Miners used a 20-12 third quarter spurt to take care of the Purple Panthers Tuesday evening.

Gillespie (5-6) held a 25-24 halftime lead before extending it and holding off Litchfield down the stretch.

Nick Price dropped in 31 points, while Daniel Dobrino added 12 and Tate Wargo 11 for the Miners.

Deundrea Holloway scored 15 and Cam Morris had 13 for Litchfield.

Mt. Olive 71, East Alton-WR 59

The Wildcats surged ahead in the third quarter and held off the Oilers in a Tuesday late afternoon affair.

East Alton led 16-11 after a quarter behind six points from Jake Roustio.

Ethan Swenson, Joey Baum and Nick DeVries combined for 13 of the team’s 17 second quarter points and the Wildcats would end up tied 28-28 at the half.

Trailing 30-28, the Wildcats got a tip-in by Swenson , and a hoop from DeVries to ignite a 10-2 run. Roger Conlee drilled a three-pointer that made it 38-32 Wildcats.

Quintin Kosowski added eight points in the quarter, including a three, and Mt. Olive had a 48-38 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Mt. Olive continued to play on the lead in the fourth quarter, as Conlee made all four free throw attempts and Baum added seven points down the stretch to hold off the Oilers.

Mt. Olive (3-8) was led by Baum with 15 points. DeVries and Kosowski scored 12 each and Conlee added 11. The Wildcats were 28 of 59 from the field, 13 of 22 at the foul line with 14 turnovers.

Jake Roustio had 20 and Jamie Roustio 19 for the Oilers, who were 24 of 65 from the field and 10 of 21 at the foul line with 13 turnovers.

Bunker Hill 65, Staunton 33

In the first boys game of the day, Bunker Hill defeated Staunton behind a strong first half.

Staunton took a 5-2 lead behind hoops from Eric Hasquin and a three-pointer from Brady Kinder.

Chase Williams answered with six first quarter points. Sean Yates hit a three, and a 17-2 run to end the first quarter made it 19-7 Minutemen after one period.

Williams hit a three-pointer early in the second, coupled by a basket and a Yates putback to extend to a 26-7 lead.

Ryan Billings would hit a three for Staunton later in the quarter, but countered by one by Austin Yates, the Minutemen led 37-19 at the half.

Bunker Hill went on an 11-0 run early in the third quarter to pull away further.

Williams had 22 points; Dane Sellars added 12; S.Yates 11 and Christian Summers 10 for Bunker Hill, which will play Gillespie at 8 p.m. Wednesday with the winner advancing to the tournament championship.

Bunker Hill had no turnovers until the final two minutes of the game, when they had three. They were 25 of 56 from the field and seven of 13 at the foul line.

Kinder had nine points for Staunton, which was 13 of 30 from the field and four of six at the foul line with 17 turnovers.

Other tournament action…

At Waverly,

Pawnee 53, Greenfield/NW 43

In a consolation quarterfinal, the Indians rallied in the second half to end Greenfield/Northwestern’s run in the tournament.

GFNW led 18-10 after one quarter and 25-22 at the half but Pawnee rallied in the third quarter and pulled away down the stretch.

Hayden Lansaw had 20 points and Klinton Roth had 10 for the Tigers.

North Mac 67, Triopia 58

Also at Waverly, North Mac bounced back with a win over Concord Triopia to stay alive in consolation bracket play.

North Mac plays Springfield Lutheran Wednesday in the tourney.

Trailing 17-12 after one, the Panthers went on a 20-9 run in the second and led 32-26 at the half, eventually pulling away.

Gavin Mayes had 18 points; Zayne Langellier 15; Sam Mount 10 and Logan York nine for the Panthers.

At Bloomington

Rock Falls 63, Southwestern 56

The Southwestern Piasa Birds ventured to America’s largest co-ed holiday basketball tournament at the state Farm Holiday Classic, participating in the small boys school division.

In Tuesday’s opener at the Shirk Center at Illinois Wesleyan, the Piasa Birds lost to Rock Falls 63-56.

Rock Falls led 16-11 after a quarter, 26-22 at the half and 46-38 through three quarters, led by Garret Winfield’s 19 points.

Justin Bailey scored 16 points on three long-range shots for Southwestern. Collin Baumgartner added 15 points and Caleb Robinson 10 for the Birds. (7-4).

Southwestern plays Peoria Christian on Wednesday afternoon.