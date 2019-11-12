Dawna Marinacci

Dawna Ann Marinacci, 64, of Benld, died at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, Wednesday, Nov. 6.

She was born September 15, 1955, in Litchfield to Bill D. Link and Rosalie A. (Turco) Link. She married Ades Michael Marinacci. He preceded her in death July 27, 2017.

She was a homemaker. She is survived by her children, David Archer (Josh Clark) of Edwardsville, Trisha (Shawn) Bradley of Litchfield, Danielle Marinacci of Livingston and Tabitha Marinacci of Benld; grandchildren, Shelby (Jacob) Fanshier of Pontoon Beach, Trevor Kelley, Elizabeth Dey, Nolan Boehmke, Isabella Long, Preston Bradley, Zane Bradley, brother, Bill (Kelly) Link, all of Pekin, and sister, Cindy (Neal) Witherell of Parker, Colo.

Dawna was preceded in death by her parents and spouse.

Visitation was held Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld.

A memorial service took place Nov. 11, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to wishes of the family and Adopt A Pet. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.