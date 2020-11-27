Dawn M. Fehr

Dawn Marie Fehr, 52, died at her home in Downers Grove Nov. 19.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Fossi, daughter Samantha Moll (fiance Tim Luther), brother Rick D. Fehr, parents Rick and Peg Fejr and Donna O’Dell and Carlyle Meacham.

Dawn was a 1986 graduate of Carlinville High School and earned her Associate’s Degree from Lewis and Clark Community College. She earned a degree in library technology from The College of DuPage and worked as a school linrary aide for several years. She enjoyed sports, music and reading.

Memorials in Dawn’s name can be made to Carlinville Public Library where she worked during her high school years.