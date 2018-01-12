David P. Timko, 49

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 12, 2018) – David Paul Timko, 49, of Carlinville passed away from brain cancer at 11:37 p.m., Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, at Heritage Health of Springfield.

He was born in Champaign-Urbana to Michael D. and Janice Timko.

Mr. Timko graduated from Ferndale High School in Ferndale, Mich., and attended Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield. He lived most of his life in Springfield and Carlinville, where he was a home health caregiver and CNA for many years. He was a member of Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville.

Surviving are his father, Michael D. Timko of Lima, Peru; mother, Janice (David J.) Claycomb of Carlinville; brother, Jason Paul (Claire) Timko of Howell, Mich.; special aunts, Linda and Nancy; dear friend, Regina; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces; and his cat, Sassy.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Michael and Lois Timko of Springfield; and maternal grandparents, Claude and Dorothy McCoy of Chula Vista, Calif.

Cremation rites have been accorded, and a private family service will be held at a later date.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Locust Street Resource Center or Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.