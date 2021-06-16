David Mark “Doc” Carlson

David Mark “Doc” Carlson of Greenfield, Illinois, passed away with his loving wife Joyce at his side on June 8, 2021 in Carlinville, Illinois from complications after enduring over 10 years of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Doc was the eldest son of David and Margaret Carlson and was born in Yates Center, Kansas on December 21, 1935.

He grew up on a cattle and dairy farm outside of Manhattan, Kansas. It was in this agricultural setting that he developed a love for animals and, with an aptitude for science, went on to Kansas State University School of Veterinary Medicine and became a mixed animal veterinarian, graduating in 1960. While in veterinary school, Doc met Patty Penrod and was married on June 5, 1959. He began his veterinary career in Aurora, Illinois, but longed for a more rural setting, so he and Patty moved to Greenfield, Illinois to take over the Greenfield Veterinary Clinic from Dr. Jim Downard in 1963. It was here that Doc practiced for 40 years till retiring in 2003. Doc was a devoted father to four children and active in the Greenfield community including the Catholic Men’s Club, Lion’s Club, School Board and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed playing softball out at the City Lake and going to coffee time at Rita’s Café with all his buddies. Patty died in 1988 and Doc married Joyce Lange Johnson in 1994. In what little spare time, he had away from his work, he loved gardening with Joyce and taking his family camping, and canoeing on the Current River, boating on the Mississippi, water and snow skiing and woodworking.

Doc loved his family, his work, and his community. While the past few years have been difficult during his struggle with Alzheimer’s, he has continually been surrounded by the loving care of his wife Joyce and his family. Doc was a truly successful man who “lived well, laughed often, and loved much.” His memory will continue in the hearts, minds and souls of his family and friends.

Those left to tell Doc’s life story include his children Mark Carlson (Debbie) of Mount Pleasant, IA, Susan Stubblefield of Swansea, Jim Carlson (Julie) of Troy, and Betsy Ward (Mike) of Edwardsville, and his step children Jeff Johnson (Janet) and John Pembrook (Nikki). Doc’s grandchildren are Mike Carlson (Monica), Danny Carlson (Abby), Maggie Carlson (Justin), Joe Stubblefield (Kate), Matt Stubblefield (Katie), Conner and Libby Ward, and step grandchildren Michael Johnson (Brianna), Kristina Johnson (Jim), Josh Pembrook (Amy), Emily Alexander (Joe), as well as 10 great grandchildren.

In addition to his first wife Patty, Doc was preceded in death by both of his parents, as well as his brother and one of his sisters, his daughters-in law Laura Carlson and Sue Carlson, and his stepdaughter Lori Pembrook.

Private family services will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church and burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Doc’s name to the following charities: Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org), St. Louis Public Television (https://www.ninepbs.org), Greenfield Public Library (http://www.greenfieldpl.org), or the Greenfield Foundation for Educational Excellence. Mail donations to the Shields-Bishop Funeral Home, 604 Walnut St., Greenfield, IL. 62044. Please leave an online memory or condolence at http://www.shields-bishopfh.com.