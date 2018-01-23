David M. Skeen, 67

URBANA (Jan. 23, 2018) – David M. Skeen, 67, passed away Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

He was born April 22, 1950, the eldest child and only son of Roy G. and Ida Mae (Rinehart) Skeen.

Mr. Skeen enjoyed the simple pleasures of life like fishing and riding his bike. He was a St. Louis Cardinals fan, loved car books and listening to Johnny Cash on the radio, and was always excited for Christmas, his birthday and visiting with family and friends. He was among the initial six students in the first class of the Macoupin County Association of Mentally Retarded Children in Carlinville, now known as Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled. He was also a Boy Scout and participated in Special Olympic. He was always energetic and happy.

Surviving are four sisters, Diane Hillig of Carlinville, Deb Beard of Springfield, Denise (John) Carty of Standard City and Danita (David) Welte of Carlinville; three brothers, Todd Bomkamp of Barrington Hills, Craig (Myrna) Bomkamp of Girard and Brian Bomkamp of Chesterfield, Mo.; 13 nieces and nephews; four cousins; and too many friends to count.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry and Bessie Rinehart and Caroline E. Skeen; and a nephew, Boone M. Bomkamp.

He was cremated, and private family services will be held at a later date. Owens Funeral Home in Champaign is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Special Olympics of Illinois, P.O. Box 699, Normal, il 61761-0699; Swann Special Care Center, 109 Kenwood Drive, Champaign, IL 61821; or MCDD, 700 E. Elm St., Carlinville, IL 62626.

Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.