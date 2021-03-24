David Lee Heim

David Lee Heim, 63, of Benld, formerly of Staunton, passed away at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, MO on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 2:21 am.

He was born March 3, 1958, in Litchfield, to Doyle A. Heim and JoAnn (Healey) Heim.

He was retired after having been an operating engineer for Local 520 of Granite City.

David was a member of the St. Louis Soaring Gliding Club, Highland Airport and Operating Engineers Local 520.

He had a love of music and enjoyed model railroading.

He is survived by his parents, Doyle and JoAnn Heim of Staunton; children, Allyson (Michael) Mansholt of Staunton, Sarah Heim of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Anna Mansholt, Carter Mansholt; brother, Dwayne (Angie) Heim of Staunton, and sister, Laura (Roger) Large of Staunton.

A public celebration of life will be held at Staunton Sportsman Club on Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. COVID 19 guidelines will be followed including mandatory masks.

Memorials are suggested to Gillespie Caring Center or Staunton Helping Hands.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.