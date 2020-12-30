David Layton Davis

David Layton Davis, 73, of Carlinville, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

He was born March 3, 1947, in Tuckerman, AR to Layton Jay Davis and Oval S. (Sexton) Davis.

He was retired after having been a dispatcher for the railroad. He was a veteran of the US Navy after having served during Vietnam. David was 3rd Degree Master Mason of Gillespie.

He is survived by his daughter, Shelly Davis of Benld; grandchild, Dakota Layton Davis of Carlinville; nephew, Andy Davis.

David was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Owen F. Davis.

No public services will be held. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.