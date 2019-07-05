David K. Allen

David K. Allen, 57, of Carlinville, passed away Friday afternoon, June 28, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Dave was born on February 8, 1962 in Belleville, the son of Sam and LaDonna (Woods) Barnes. He graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1980. On September 4, 1993, he married Vicki Hartke in Las Vegas Nevada.

Dave retired from Prairie Farms Dairy in Carlinville, working in their maintenance department. He had previously worked for Marko Sales, as well as Thermic Refractories in Girard for 19 years. Dave was truly a jack of all trades and a well known, self taught motorcycle mechanic. He was always willing to help teach his trade to his friends and others in the area. Dave was a member of the Carlinville Moose Lodge, loved to travel, and enjoyed riding his motorcycles, fishing, and of course, working on his motorcycles and four-wheelers. He was an outstanding family man and loved to spend time with his wife, daughter, his countless friends, and his black lab, Harley.

Dave is survived by his wife of 25 years, Vicki Allen of Carlinville; daughter, Amanda (fiance’, Brad Graham) Allen of Carlinville; mother, LaDonna Barnes; two sisters, Sue (Danny) Caudle of Atwater and Gaye Thiessen of Morrisonville; three nieces, Kendra (Bob) Lane, Jamie Thiessen and Joey (Aaron) Crager; three great-nephews, Jack Stayton, Andon Stayton and Dylan Crager, as well as a great-niece, Shealie Crager.

Dave was preceded in death by his father, and a sister, Margaret Ann Allen.

Visitation was Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Carlinville United Methodist Church, Carlinville.

Funeral services were Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the church. Burial followed in Prairie Lawn Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Macoupin County Animal Shelter or Carlinville Moose Lodge.

Online condolences can be given online at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, was in charge of arrangements.