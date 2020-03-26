David A. Daugherty

, Sr., 61, of Carlinville died at his residence Friday, March 20, 2020 at 4:30 a.m.

He was born July 27, 1958, in Litchfield to Jacob D. Daugherty & Dorothy (Bristow) Daugherty. He married Frances “Fran” (Carty) Daugherty July 2, 1975 in Carlinville.

He was retired after having been a boilermaker for Local 363 International Brotherhood of Boilermakers. During that time David and his son, Josh, traveled to 27 states for work. David loved Ford vehicles. He was close with his family and enjoyed spending time with them. David loved watching his seven grandkids grow up. David and Fran enjoyed spending time camping with friends and family after they retired. He is survived by his spouse, Fran Daugherty of Carlinville; sons, David Daugherty, Jr. (Carrie) of Carlinville and Josh Daugherty (Elizabeth) of Standard City; grandchildren, David Daugherty, III, Taylor Daugherty, Isaac Daugherty, Matt Daugherty, Luke Daugherty, Andrea Daugherty and Brenden Daugherty; sister, Denise Childress of Shelbyville; brothers, Darrin Daugherty of Raymond, Doug Daugherty of Lawrenceville and Duane Daugherty of Girard; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Don and Donna Carty; brother-in-law Danny Carty, sister-in-law Tammy Reese and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Honorary pallbearers are Shawn Davis, Dave Hurley, Jim Knetzer and Craig Frankford. David said, “The CNB has carried him since 1984. They just as well finish the job.” Memorials are suggested to the family.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.