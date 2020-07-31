David Alan Hardy

David Alan Hardy, 55, of Raymond, formerly of Carlinville and Washington, Ind., passed away Saturday morning, July 18, 2020 at his residence in Raymond.

David was born July 22, 1964, the fifth of seven children, to John Robert “Bob” and Nancy (Sommers) Hardy in Washington, Ind.

David graduated from Washington High School in Washington, Ind. with the Class of 1982. He then attended Indiana University where he played trumpet in the “Marching 100.” He also attended Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky.

David had a passion for classic rock music, and was an avid Beatles fan. His hobby was collecting vinyl records and over the years had thousands in his collection. He was a member of the Summer Repertory Theater, and was cast with his son Joe in several of the productions. David was also a member of the Carlinville United Methodist Church.

David is survived by his son, Joe Hardy of Carlinville; Joe’s mother, Diane Hardy of Carlinville; three sisters, Cindy (Roger) Bullock of Evansville, Ind., Carol (Brent) Elliott of Washington, Ind. and Susan (Doyle) Rohlman of Washington, Ind.; two brothers, Mike (Sandy) Hardy of Zionsville, Ind. and John (Stacy) Hardy of Evansville, Ind.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents, John and Nancy Hardy, and a brother, Chet Hardy.

A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at the Sugarland Memory Garden Cemetery in Washington, Ind.

Memorials are suggested to the Summer Repertory Theater.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

Those wishing to give online condolences can do so at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.