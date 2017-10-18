Darrel H. Martin, 78

LITCHFIELD (Oct. 18, 2017) – Darrel Henry Martin, 78, of Litchfield passed away at 11:43 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

He was born Jan. 12, 1939, in Potosi, Mo., a son of the late Mike Marion Martin and Alpha Lue (Volner) Warren. He married Rosemary (Jarman) Martin on Oct. 1, 1966, in Litchfield; she survives.

Mr. Martin was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1963-65. He worked for McHenry in St. Louis, Mo., where he was a welder. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing cards, coaching the kids’ sports teams, spending time with his grandchildren, and being a “jokester.”

In addition to his wife, surviving are eight children, Tony (Debbie) Martin of Beardstown, Lee (Sheryl) Martin of Carrollton, David (Rachel) Martin of Jacksonville, Lesa Martin of Franklin, Brian (companion Robbi Weeks) Martin of Litchfield, Scott (Dawn) Martin of Litchfield, Dawn Tebbe of Lovington, N.M., and Corey (companion Shana) Martin of Staunton; 20 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jim (Ruth) Martin of Gillespie, John (Carol) Warren of Lake Park, Ga., Ellis (Gail) Warren of Gillespie, Claude Warren of Pittsfield, Harold (Mattie) Warren of Lake Park, Ga., and Murel (John) Pocklington of Carlinville; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Elige Warren; and brothers, Leonard Martin and Vernon Martin.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. until services at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 20, at Litchfield Family Funeral Service in Litchfield, with his brothers, Ellis and John Warren, officiating.

Memorials may be made to the family.

