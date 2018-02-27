Darlene O. Wolff, 93

GILLESPIE (Feb. 27, 2018) – Darlene O. Wolff, 93, of Gillespie, IL, passed away at 5:25 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 at Heritage Health of Staunton.

She was born September 13, 1924 in Dorchester, IL, daughter of Charles Modlin & Irene (Schrier) Modlin. On June 30, 1943 she married Norman Wolff. He preceded her in death on Jan. 11, 2012.

She had worked for Citizens State Bank of Shipman, IL and A & G True Value Hardware in Gillespie and was a member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church of Dorchester, where she was also a member of the Ladies Aid. She was an avid Cardinals fan and enjoyed making and painting ceramics.

She is survived by her son, John (Ruth) Wolff of Rural Litchfield; daughter, Janice (John, Sr.) Bauer of Rural Bunker Hill; grandchildren, John (Greta) Bauer, Jr., Julie Bauer, Jason (Amy) Bauer, Amy Poole; great-grandchildren, Noah Poole, Lillian Bauer, Carson Wolff, sister, Wanda Keck of Shipman; and brother in law, Wesley Wolff of Gillespie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Brad Wolff; brother, Charles Modlin; brother in law, Charles Kec; and sister in law, Carolyn Wolff.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, IL and from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, IL with Pastor Alvin Horst officiating.

Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill.

Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.