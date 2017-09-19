Darlene Johnson, 91

SPRINGFIELD (Sept. 19, 2017) – Darlene (Pruitt) Johnson, 91, formerly of Rochester and Springfield, passed away Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born Dec. 15, 1925, in Fidelity, the daughter of the late Howard and Sylvia (Leak) Pruitt. She married Robert Alan Johnson on June 17, 1946, at First Methodist Church in Springfield; he preceded her in death on Dec. 29, 2013.

Mrs. Johnson was a homemaker. For many years, she was a member of Laurel United Methodist Church, King’s Daughters and Island Bay Yacht Club. She enjoyed antiques and playing golf with her friends.

Surviving are two sons, Gregory (Brenda) Johnson of Springfield and Gordon (Doris) Johnson of St. Louis, Mo.; a grandson, Brandon Johnson of Chicago; a niece, Glenda Dodson; and a nephew, Martin (Gale) Pruitt of Auburn.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn, in 1960.

Cremation was accorded by Butler Cremation Tribute Center. A private family memorial service will be held at her gravesite, with interment at Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville. The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, Springfield.

Memorials may be made to Laurel United Methodist Church, 631 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield, IL 62704; or the charity of the donor’s choice.

