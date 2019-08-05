Danny D. DeWitt

Danny Dean DeWitt, 52, of Fairview Heights formerly of Hillsboro, died at his residence on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.

He was born October 1, 1966, in Hillsboro to Earl DeWitt & Dee (Hatcher) Motycka. He married Amy Marie (Drag) DeWitt on October 14, 2006 in Granite City. He was a sales representative for lab sales. Danny was a precinct committeeman for French Village Township, a Methodist lay speaker and he was involved in the Emmaus community.

He is survived by his mother, Dee (Kelly) Motycka of Panama; spouse, Amy DeWitt of Fairview Heights; children, Ashley (Ryan) Gream of Fisher, Sarah DeWitt of Bloomington, Mason DeWitt of Fairview Heights; grandchildren, Kaden, Keegan, Raya, Ryker, Roman; sisters, Laura (Phil) Claro of Gillespie, Allison (Paul) Beckett of Wilsonville; two nieces and one nephew.

Danny was preceded in death by his father.

Friends may call Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 from 11 to 1 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Gillespie.

Funeral services are Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at United Methodist Church, Gillespie with Rev. David Keuker officiating.

Burial is at Clear Springs Cemetery, Hillsboro. Memorials are suggested to Mason DeWitt Educational Fund. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.