Daniel Parker

Daniel R. “Danny” Parker, 58, of Granite City, died at DePaul Hospital, Bridgeton, Mo. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:15 p.m.

He was born January 10, 1961, in Granite City to A.J.  Parker and Margaret June (Cox) Parker.  He was a carpenter.  Daniel enjoyed his grandchildren. He was a true artist who loved music especially playing the guitar.  He also enjoyed painting, knapping and hunting arrowheads. He is survived by his daughter, Danielle Arosemena of Granite City; grandchildren, Jayda Arosemena, Aliyah Arosemena and Jett Arosemena; brothers, Darrin (Jennifer) Parker of Gillespie, Ricky Parker of Gillespie, Lendis (Sue) Parker of West Moreland, New Hampshire; sister, Tyonia Bray of Gillespie and the mother of his daughter, Laura (Foreman) North of Granite City. 

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Randy Parker.  A private family service will be held.  Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.

