Daniel D. Karrick, 80

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 19, 2017) – Daniel D. Karrick, 80, of Carlinville passed away Monday morning, Sept. 18, 2017, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Daniel was born on Feb. 6, 1937, in Carlinville, a son of Richard and Minnie Elizabeth (Baker) Karrick.

He married JoAnn Farrant on June 2, 1956, in Gillespie, and she passed away on April 13, 2015.

Danny started his career in the mines at Little Dog Mine and the rock quarry in Gillespie. He spent most of his career at Monterey Mine in Carlinville, where he retired at the age of 72 with over 60 years in the mines.

Dan enjoyed coon hunting and running heavy equipment.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sons, Danny Lee Karrick and Joshua Karrick;and a grandson, David Martintoni Jr.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 22, from 4-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville. Burial will follow in Moore Cemetery, Carlinville.

Daniel is survived by his daughter, Tammy Jo Martintoni of Gillespie; son, Kevin Allen Karrick of Gillespie; daughter, Tracy Lynn (Bill) Byars of Gillespie; daughter, Lori Ann Karrick of Gillespie; son, Nathan Jeffrey Karrick of Carlinville; son, Zeb Daniel Karrick of Carlinville; daughter, Nonie Lynn Rain Karrick of Carlinville; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Debbie Wiser of Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children in St. Louis, Mo.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.

