Dana L. Baggio

Dana L. Baggio, 67, of Gillespie, passed away at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Mo. on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:01 p.m.

She was born Jan. 4, 1954, in San Antonio, Texas to Clarence R. and Mary (Anderson) Alender.

She married John Baggio on February 23, 1974 in Gillespie.

She is survived by her parents, Clarence and Mary Alender of Bethalto; spouse, John Baggio of Gillespie; daughters, Natalie Baggio of St. Joseph, Mich, Nicole (Chad) Faller of Charleston; grandchild, Nolan Faller; brother, David (Debby) Alender of Staunton, and nephew, Samuel Alender.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to Gillespie – Benld Area Ambulance Service or David C. Pratt Cancer Center.

