Dale L. Stone, 86

CARLINVILLE (March 6, 2018) – Dale L. Stone, 86, of Carlinville, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

Dale served his country as a veteran of the US Army.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings; son, Lenny Stone; and daughter, Cheryl Stone.

He is survived by his wife Shirley Brockmiller Stone; daughter, Tina Stone-Pasqueno; daughter-in-law, Angel Pasqueno; and grandson, Dino Bergman.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials may be made to his family at 1021 Crittenden Street, Carlinville, IL 62626.

