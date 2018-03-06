Dale L. Stone, 86

Dale L. Stone, 86

CARLINVILLE (March 6, 2018) – Dale L. Stone, 86, of Carlinville,  passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

Dale served his country as a veteran of the US Army.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings; son, Lenny Stone; and daughter, Cheryl Stone.

He is survived by his wife Shirley Brockmiller Stone; daughter, Tina Stone-Pasqueno; daughter-in-law, Angel Pasqueno; and grandson, Dino Bergman.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials may be made to his family at 1021 Crittenden Street, Carlinville, IL 62626.

To leave condolences or light a candle, visit heinzfuneralhome.com.

Share

25 02:47PM 0 Obituaries

View on Facebook

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

4 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Good Friday afternoon, to you all. It's TIME TO TALK TO US? What is your favorite thing about spring? ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

1 week ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

A pleasant Tuesday morning to you all, wherever you may be! It's time to TALK to US!!! What takes up too much of your time? ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share