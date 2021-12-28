Dale E. Schramm

Dale E. Schramm, 83, of Palmyra, died Wednesday December 22, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born December 29, 1937 in Carlinville, son of the late Lowell & Dorothy Adams Schramm and raised in the centennial Schramm farm home in Palmyra.

He married Samme J. Leamons in May of 1965 and she preceded him in death on November 18, 2020.

Surviving are his children, Laurie Schramm of Pensacola, Fl., Jill (Curt) Meisenheimer of Hettick, Rob (Linda) Schramm of Palmyra, and Amy Jo (Emerson) Dewitt of Modesto; grandchildren, Adam (Misti) Meisenheimer, Jeff (Nicole) Meisenheimer, Zac (Dani) Meisenheimer, Jacob & Sarah Dewitt, & Taylor and Ty Schramm; great-grandchildren, Cameron Jo, Mallory, Wesley, Sloan & Brayson Meisenheimer.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Samme.

Dale was a 1957 graduate of Northwestern High School. He was a 5th generation farmer. In his childhood the Schramm farm was a dairy, and hog farm and later raised beef cattle, sheep and grain.

He was a mechanic and loved doing maintenance on equipment and tractors and was a huge part of his life, and when he wasn’t doing maintenance, he would ask you if you were taking care of yours. In the 1970’s he installed many CB’s going by the handle Oliverman. He really enjoyed that time in life. Along with Gary Oxley, Dale ran the car wash in Modesto for a few years. His hobbies in later years included mowing, as much and as often as he could. He also restored an antique tractor for each of his family members, he was very proud to do this and to talk about it.

His true passion was Mountain Home, Arkansas. Nothing made him happier. He and Samme enjoyed traveling when they could, seeing music shows was a favorite. He was most proud of his family.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra.

Burial will be in Waverly East Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the chapel.

Memorials may be made to Samme Schramm Education Fund c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 E. Tanner, Waverly, IL 62692.

