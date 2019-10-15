Dale Chapman

Dale Chapman, 80, devoted husband, beloved father and adored grandfather, died Oct. 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Best known in his role as Papa to his nine grandchildren and numerous bonus children and grandchildren, Dale believed that every stranger was just a friend that he hadn’t met yet. He was a singer, a fisherman and he loved his life.

He had recently celebrated his 80th birthday with a four-day celebration with friends and family. His last words to his daughter were, “I am living the dream!” He left this world with a nod and wink to his family who were blessed to have time to say farewell to him at Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Dale obtained his degree in dairy technology from the University of Missouri 1963. He worked in the dairy industry for the majority of his working life. He retired from Prairie Farms after 35 years with the company.

In retirement, Dale worked at Heritage Manor in Carlinville where he was awarded employee of the year in 2018. He was a 32nd degree Mason and member of the Scottish Rite. He sang with the Prairie Sounds Barbershop Quartet. Dale was also an avid supporter of Carlinville athletics and co-founder of the Junior Football League.

Dale is survived by his wife, Donna Chapman; daughter, Julia Althoff (Jeff Streiffer), sons, Tim Chapman (Beth) and Andy Chapman (Tracy Trexler); grandchildren, Jacob and Zane Althoff, Max, Wil, A.J. and Zachary Chapman, Ariel Dohm, and Lexi and Jack Trexler; and sisters Charlotte Conner, Anita and Linda Marcoot and Lana Moore.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 202 East Main Street, Carlinville, Saturday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m.

There will be a graveside service at Zion United Church of Christ, Freistatt, Mo., Monday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m., with a reception following.

Family requests donations to the following causes in lieu of flowers: The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at michaeljfox.org/donate; Carlinville Food Pantry at Carlinville Good Samaritan Ministries/Carlinville Food Pantry, P.O. Box 23, Carlinville, IL 62626; or Knight Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at knightadrc.wustl.edu/About_Us/Donate.htm.