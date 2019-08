Dairy Queen holds Miracle Treat Day

Gillespie Dairy Queen employees Kennen Bertolis, right, and Shelby Taylor take and fill orders as part of the Miracle Treat Day Thursday, July 25. Participating Dairy Queen franchises donated $1 or more from every Blizzard Treat sold to a local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Customers could also donate to the hospital by purchasing a Miracle Balloon at the register. Coal Country Times photo by Denise Simpson.