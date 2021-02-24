Cynthia “Sue” West

Cynthia “Sue” West, 86, of Bunker Hill, passed away at her residence on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

She was born Nov. 28, 1934, in Princeton, to Leslie Rabe and Ruth (Anderson) Rabe.

She married Ronald “Doc” West on June 19, 1954. He preceded her in death on March 1, 2003.

She worked in the cafeteria for Bunker Hill School District.

Cynthia was a member of the Bunker Hill Assembly of God. She was also in the Sit and Chat Club.

She is survived by her children, Bob (Pam) West of Houston, TX, Karen West of Bunker Hill, Matt (Renee) West of Bunker Hill, Julie West of Bunker Hill, Mike West of Bunker Hill, Jodi (Dan) Kruse of O’Fallon, MO, Katie (Terry) Starks of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Doug West, Corey (Kenna) West, Nikki (Brian) West Beatty, Mary Kruse, Michael Kruse, Dane Sellars, Coy Sellars, Brady Bishop, Avery Starks, Samantha Starks, Bailey Starks, Dylan Starks; great-grandchildren, Mason Beatty, Owen Beatty, Kennedy West and a sister, Elizabeth Stone of Castro Valley, CA.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, James Thomas West; grandson, Samuel Thomas Kruse; and sister, Ginna Schweigert.

Visitation was held on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, with Pastor James Hooker officiating. Burial was in the Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to Bunker Hill Tennis Court Project.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.