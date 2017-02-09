CWC wrestlers Rumble at CHS

Super Bowl Sunday, the Carlinville Wrestling Club hosted the weather-delayed 2016 Ripper Rumble at Carlinville High School.

Due to the rescheduled date the Rumble was down in numbers from 2015 but still had over 200 wrestlers from more then 10 clubs participating.

CWC had 21 wrestlers participating in the Rumble this year. Wrestling action kicked off at 9 a.m. and concluded around 1p.m.

Tournament prep began with moving mats on Friday night and lasted until final cleanup Sunday afternoon. The tournament is a critical part of the club’s fundraising to support the CHS and CWC teams.

Along with the individual medals handed out for each of the 50 brackets wrestled, the Rumble also awards first through third place team trophies.

Each team selects one wrestler per age group as well as a wild-card wrestler to represent them in the team competition.

This year the Carlinville Wrestling Club captured the first place trophy. This was our first Rumble win since 2013 and the club was very excited to bring home first this year.

February marks the final leg of the IKWF wrestling season. Most of the eight and under wrestlers will conclude their season with the Rumble.

The older wrestlers will continue for the next three weeks preparing for the regional tournament on Feb. 25 in Edwardsville.

The regional tournament kicks off the IKWF state series. The state series concludes in Rockford where over 600 of the top youth wrestlers in Illinois will come together to battle to be champions.

CWC has 2 returning state qualifiers from last season and several others hungry to make their first trip to Rockford this season. Preparing for regionals raises the intensity of the practice sessions and the CWC athletes are ready for the challenge.

A few of the 21 Carlinville Wrestling Club wrestlers who participated Sunday and helped to earn the first place team trophy. Front row, from left, are: Login Norris, Peyton Gilpin, Caden Rosentreter, Rylan Wise, Keegan Reese, Karson Reese, Mason Gilpin, Mason Wise. Back row: Ian Bethard, Evan Bethard, Dustin Roberts, Luke Daugherty, Jake Egelhoff, Jake Schwartz.