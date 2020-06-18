CWC fireworks still on for July 3

Carlinville Winning Communities announced it still plans to hold its sixth annual Independence Day Celebration Friday, July 3, at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds, starting at 9:30 p.m.

The first 100 vehicles will be allowed to park at the fairgrounds, starting at 8:30 p.m. by driving through the south entrance.

Social distancing measures will be required, meaning groups of less than 10 and to stay six feet apart.

“We strongly recommend wearing face masks for the protection of others,” CWC said in a June 13 Facebook post.

CWC requests that observers sit outside their vehicles on the south or east side in a designated space.

Parking spaces cannot be reserved.

No restrooms will be provided. No alcoholic beverages will be allowed on the fairgrounds. For those leaving the fairgrounds, their parking spot will not be held.

CWC is planning a full-length display to be set off from the south end of the track’s infield, with fireworks shot high enough in the air to be viewable from several spots on the north end of the city.

“We’re glad to be able to bring this display to Carlinville this year,” CWC said in its prepared statement. “It has been a challenge but it is happening.”