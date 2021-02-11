CUSD No. 1 working with IDPH in compliance for sporting event safety

CUSD No. 1 working with IDPH in compliance
Roy Kulenkamp speaks before the Community Unit School District No. 1 Board of Education in the Carlinville High School media center Feb. 8. Kulenkamp gave an update on athletics and said that all planning and changes had been put in place to ensure that
the district was complying with Illinois Department of Public Health regulations. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.
By JACKSON WILSON
Enquirer Democrat Reporter
The main topic at the Community
Unit School District No. 1 Board of
Education meeting Feb. 8 was student
activities and athletics, which
had been resumed the previous
week on the heels of loosened COVID-
19 restrictions.
Roy Kulenkamp explained all
the planning and changes that had
been put in place to ensure that the
district was and is continuing to
comply with all the required Illinois
Department of Public Health regulations
regarding athletic events.
“So far, everything has been operating
smoothly,” said Kulenkamp.
“Everyone is cooperating in terms
of wearing and keeping their masks
on. Families have done a superb job
in maintaining a safe distance in the
bleachers as well.”
Read the rest of the article in this week’s Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.