CUSD No. 1 working with IDPH in compliance for sporting event safety

CUSD No. 1 working with IDPH in compliance

Roy Kulenkamp speaks before the Community Unit School District No. 1 Board of Education in the Carlinville High School media center Feb. 8. Kulenkamp gave an update on athletics and said that all planning and changes had been put in place to ensure that

the district was complying with Illinois Department of Public Health regulations. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The main topic at the Community

Unit School District No. 1 Board of

Education meeting Feb. 8 was student

activities and athletics, which

had been resumed the previous

week on the heels of loosened COVID-

19 restrictions.

Roy Kulenkamp explained all

the planning and changes that had

been put in place to ensure that the

district was and is continuing to

comply with all the required Illinois

Department of Public Health regulations

regarding athletic events.

“So far, everything has been operating

smoothly,” said Kulenkamp.

“Everyone is cooperating in terms

of wearing and keeping their masks

on. Families have done a superb job

in maintaining a safe distance in the

bleachers as well.”

