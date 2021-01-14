CUSD No. 1 school district looking to sell $5 million in bond money

CUSD No. 1 school district looking to sell

The Carlinville Community Unit School District No. 1 Board of Education began its Jan. 11 meeting with a public hearing concerning the intent to sell $4,200,000 School Fire Prevention and Safety bonds plus $800,000 in Insurance Reserve Funds.

The School Fire Prevention and Safety bonds will be used to complete projects that have been identified as safety concerns and are listed on the district’s 10-year Health-Life-Safety survey.

Projects include kitchen improvements, the repair/replacements of roofs throughout the district, asbestos abatement, HVAC improvements, tuck pointing, windows, playgrounds, and fire safety concerns.

The Insurance Reserve Funds are used for tort items such as property and liability insurance premiums, elevator repairs, fire and safety inspections, football helmet certifications, concussion protocols, security items, school resource officer, legal costs, and other expenses that are intended to reduce risk of injury or liability.

The bonds will be retired over approximately a five-year time period.

Read the rest of the story in this week’s Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat Newspaper.