CUSD No. 1 introduced to greater educational and career opportunities

CUSD No. 1 introduced to greater educational and

Carlinville students help drive revolutionization projects, including complete clean-up of the CHS workshop

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The educational and career opportunity spectrum is expanding, both in and beyond the classroom, for the Community Unit School District No. 1.

Carlinville High School instructor Brian Austwick is teaming up with Chad Easterday, CUSD No. 1 Superintendent Becky Schuchman, CHS Principal Patrick Drew and local businesses to provide a completely revolutionized experience.

Austwick used his past experiences from Ranken College and the St. Louis area to make connections in an effort to provide precision machinery and computerized technology for the students to use. With these new machines, endless designs from parts to decorations, housekeeping items, engravings on metallic plates and more are a possibility. Some machinery even had the ability to repair broken parts.

Additionally, dual credit classes are on the blueprint.

“One of the reasons why we want to do that down the road is that there are a lot of students who can’t afford to drive to places like Springfield, Alton or St. Louis for college,” Austwick said. “We would be teaching material of that magnitude in a rural area like this. Then, if the students could leave high school being employable and productive, now they can get a paycheck and the company is going to pay for their college.”

Austwick said that multitasking would be a major skill strengthened through this new program.

“That alone could be enough to where these students are already employable,” said Austwick. “If they know how to put tools and material into a machine and call up the correct program on a controller, then they can go out and make a living doing this kind of stuff for people. For instance, whenever I get everything up and running, I start drawing it up on the computer and select which tools I want to use. By the time that’s done, I’m already ready to go to my next part.”

Austwick believed that this could help students grow their math and computer skills while tying shop courses to general education.

“I remember when I was introduced to the pythagorean theorem,” Austwick said. “I got up and told myself that I would never need that in my life. However, it turned out that I needed to use geometry, algebra and trigonometry every day in this field. It’s numbers all day long. So, I’m going to be able to go up to the general education department and explain why students need this, this and that.”

For the complete story, see the July 29 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.