CUSD No. 1 Board of Education spotlights Illinois

During a May 17 meeting, the Community Unit School District No. 1 Board of Education recognized Illinois State Scholars and Silver Medallion recipients. Pictured, from left, Aidan Tosh (Illinois State Scholar), Matilda Mitchell (Silver Medallion Recipient), Maxfield Wilson (Illinois State Scholar & Silver Medallion Recipient), Lathan Hill (Illinois State Scholar), Keegan Barber (Illinois State Scholar & Silver Medallion Recipient), Mrs. Lisa Kelly (Silver Medallion Academic Award Teacher of the Year), Madison Wieties (Illinois State Scholar & Silver Medallion Recipient), Anna Rogers (Illinois State Scholar & Silver Medallion Recipient), Elsa Mefford (Illinois State Scholar & Silver Medallion Recipient), Brigid Dunn (Illinois State Scholar & Silver Medallion Recipient) and Tori Hartson (Illinois State Scholar & Silver Medallion Recipient). Not pictured is Faith O’Dell (Illinois State Scholar), Blake Schmidt (Illinois State Scholar), Cameron Strubbe (Illinois State Scholar), and Abigail Way (Illinois State Scholar & Silver Medallion Recipient). Photo contributed.

CUSD No. 1 Board of Education spotlights Illinois State Scholars and Silver Medallion recipients

Lisa Kelly nominated for ‘Silver Medallion Teacher of the Year’

On May 17, the Community Unit School District No. 1 Board of Education spotlighted Illinois State Scholars and Silver Medallion recipients.

Additionally, the board recognized Lisa Kelly, who had been nominated by her students as the 2021 Silver Medallion Teacher of the Year.

One of Kelly’s students had classified her as “an outstanding teacher, mentor, and role model who deserves to be recognized for her many years of hard work and dedication.” The message additionally read, “She is a teacher who exudes warmth and creates an inviting atmosphere that makes her students feel welcomed and comfortable in her classroom.”

Illinois State Scholars and Silver Medallions

This year’s Carlinville High School Illinois State Scholars were Keegan Barber, Brigid Dunn, Tori Hartson, Elsa Mefford, Anna Rogers, Abi Way, Madison Wieties, Max Wilson, Lathan Hill, Faith O’Dell, Blake Schmidt, Cameron Strubbe and Aidan Tosh.

Matilda Mitchell, Barber, Dunn, Hartson, Mefford, Rogers, Way, Wieties and Wilson were Silver Medallion recipients.

Workforce Training and Innovation Center

The board approved the intergovernmental agreement between Macoupin and Montgomery county schools regarding workforce training and development.

This agreement will allow the district to join other area school districts, businesses, economic development partners to create and develop the South Central Illinois Regional Workforce Training & Innovation Center.

The project’s central focus is on providing the South Central Region of Illinois High School students with an expanded variety of career and technical pathway educational opportunities. It will also provide adults with job training and retraining aligned with current regionally-based employment opportunities.

This project is in the initial stages of development.

Read the full story in the May 20th issue of the Enquirer~Democrat.