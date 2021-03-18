CUSD No. 1 Board of Education plans future changes for student development

CUSD No. 1 Board of Education plans future

During the Mar. 15 Community Unit School District No. 1 Board of Education meeting, Sheriff Shawn Kahl (left) and Dispatcher Stephanie Rayburn (right) of the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department presented Carlinville Intermediate School fifth grade student Natalie Bowman with an award. Bowman was recognized for dialing 911 and summoning first responders to help her mother, who was dealing with a medical emergency. Photo contributed.

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

At its monthly meeting Mar. 15, the Community Unit School District No. 1 Board of Education discussed and approved new transitions and changes to help improve student learning and safety.

PreK-5th grade changes

Elise Schwartz and Danely Killam presented on PreK-5th grade changes. These changes included creating less transitions for Pre-K students and moving Pre-K to the Primary school in an effort to allow better alignment between the preschool and kindergarten grade levels.

Kindergarten would now be able to conduct screenings to identify students that may need a transitional program prior to entering Kindergarten.

Schwartz and Killam explained that COVID had caused early learners to have limited Pre-K opportunities and that the adressing of student needs prior to Kindergarten has proven to ensure more success for students of all ages. This transitional program would be known as Kindergarten Crossing.

At the Primary School, the plan is to create a more intensive reading and math intervention program that works with students in grades one and two.

It was also discussed that students in Kindergarten through fifth grade will take both art and music next year.

Because the preschool and kindergarten students are moving to the Primary School, the third graders will need to transition to the Intermediate School.

More district goals are seeing students have more intensive reading and math support in grades three through five plus the allowance of students to remain in buildings for longer periods of time before transitioning.

Grants and other financial supports can be more equitably allocated by balancing out the grade levels in the buildings as well,” said Carlinville Superintendant Becky Schuchman.

