CUSD No. 1 Board of Education hires six new staff employees

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

At its monthly meeting Dec. 13, the Community Unit School District No. 1 Board of Education hired six new employees – pending the completion of paperwork, accepted a pair of resignations and approved a few motions regarding renovations to the Carlinville Intermediate School, Carlinville Middle School and Carlinville High School.

Employment

The board hired Michelle Barker and Iris Dunham to fill paraprofessional slots that were vacated following the resignations of Alisha Goodman and Skylar Fenton.

Carrie Ernst was employed as a fiscal assistant.

Albert Dowland, Alison Griffiths and Kristin Siglock were selected to fill roles within the Carlinville athletic programs. Griffiths will coach CMS scholastic bowl. Dowland, already an assistant at the high school level, will be expanding his spectrum to work with the CMS volleyball girls. Siglock was hired as a CMS girls’ track coach.

The board also approved the seniority list for the district’s certified and support staff.

School renovations

Officially declared via positive vote, the CIS is going to have its roof replaced in the near future.

The board additionally approved tuckpointing, new windows and fresh lintel for the CMS/CHS Complex.

Other business

The board approved its tax levy for 2021, which was in the amount of $5,620,500 payable in next year’s calendar.

Wally Dyer and Byron Sims were appointed to the Carlinville Public Schools Foundation Board of Trustees.

The board approved the Section No. 125 Flexible Benefit Plan, an amendment to the 403b Plan, surplus, the first reading of Press No. 108 and a Teacher’s Retirement System Supplemental Savings Plan.

Next meeting

The CUSD No. 1 Board of Education meets in the CHS media center Tues., Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.