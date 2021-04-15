CUSD No. 1 Board of Education discusses renovation and bus bids

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

A few bids were discussed during a short Community Unit School District No. 1 Board of Education meeting Apr. 12.

Interior renovations

Superintendent Becky Schuchman presented the board with bids for health, life and safety work to be made on the Carlinville High School kitchen and cafeteria areas along with flooring for both CHS and the Carlinville Middle School.

The winning bid was from Henson Robinson at $571,000.

Questions on the timeline from the board were fielded.

The abatement company plans to begin abating the asbestos on May 24, and the other work will begin around that time. The project is scheduled to conclude at the end of July with final items being done no later than the first week of August.

Exterior renovations

Schuchman led the discussion on a roof bid that will be opened April 22.

The board was hoping to finalize bids for maintenance of the all-weather track as well as a few other summer projects to present at the next meeting.

Discussion on buses

The board additionally discussed bus bids.

The lowest bid for a new bus was from Mid West Transit for $96,805.

The board agreed to sell the older bus instead of trading it in at buying time.

