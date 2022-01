Curtises celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Russell and Lois Curtis of Carlinville are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Jan. 26, 2022. The couple noted “It was love at first sight and still creates butterflies today.”

They are the parents of Claudia (Dale) Leonatti, John (Carla) Curtis, Bryan (Lauri) Curtis, and Janice Donaldson. They have nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren with one more on the way.