Curtis A. Tosh

Curtis A. Tosh, 52, of Girard, passed away Saturday morning Nov. 2, 2019 at Aperion Care Capital in Springfield.

Curtis was born July 20, 1967 to Paul and Margaret (Bales) Tosh in Springfield.

Curtis was a laborer who worked on small machinery. He loved to fish and was always there to help others. Curtis is survived by his father, Paul (Lela) Tosh of Girard; mother, Margaret J. Tosh of Springfield; son, Cody Tosh of Centralia; daughter, Cassi (Jacob) Foster of Grafton; two step-sons, Joshua (Leslie) Xayasith of Rockford and Brandon (Deb) Xayasith of Rockford; and a step-daughter, Savanah (Raul) Ortega of Rockford; eight grandchildren; four sisters, Linda Schott of Springfield; Paula (Mike) Emerson of Girard; Donna Drew of Girard and Kathy King of Carrollton; two brothers, Howard Tosh of Keokuk, Ia. and Brian Ruebling of Hamburg; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Curtis was preceded in death by brothers, John and Thomas Tosh, and Donald King.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Hamburg Village Fire Department.

