Curtis R. Bruhn

Curtis R. Bruhn, 65, of Gillespie, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, July 27.

He was born July 30, 1955, in Litchfield to William C. Bruhn & Sharlene F. (Long) Bruhn. He married Nyla E. (Jarman) Bruhn on May 23, 2004 in Gillespie.

He was a retired steel worker after having worked at a steel mill. Curtis was a member of the Steel Workers Union and a former member of Gillespie Fire Department.

He is survived by his spouse, Nyla Bruhn of Gillespie, children, Matt (Amanda) Bruhn of Auburn, Ryan (Kerry) Bruhn of Gillespie, Seth (Kellie) Bruhn of Gillespie, Mark (Michelle) Zimmerman of Springfield, Amber (Michele) Overby of Gilbertsville, KY, Jenny Adams of Gillespie, Lena Archibald of Benld, Kevin Archibald of Troy, IL, 14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, brothers, William J. (Vickie) Bruhn Sr. of Gillespie, and Michael Bruhn of Gillespie.

Curtis was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends were able to call on Thursday, July 29 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services were held on Friday, July 30 at 11:00 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Burial took place at Gillespie Cemetery in Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to wishes of the family, Gillespie Cemetery or Residential Hospice. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.