Cubby Hole Wrestler of the Week

CARLINVILLE (Dec. 14, 2017) – Carlinville High School wrestler of the week is Nate Burns, a junior 132-pound wrestler.

He finished third at the competitive Rex Avery Petersburg Porta Invite. He opened as the number three seed of the 15-man bracket, earning his way into the quarterfinals with a pin of Ashland’s Caleb Hughes 15 seconds into the second period.

Burns faced Porta’s Cameron Shockey in the next round, coming from behind to post a 10-8 decision.

In the semifinals, Burns lost 4-2 against Tremont’s Tanner Finn, and then squared off with Zach Dean of Knoxville for third place.

Trailing 6-3 early in the match, Burns caught Dean in an advanced move that ended the match by pin at the 1:01 mark, for third place.

Burns has opened the season 9-2 and ready to build off a 35-win season a year ago. Carlinville placed five in the tournament at Porta and finished 14th out of 25 teams.

