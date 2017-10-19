Cross country teams prep for regionals with trio of meets

Cross country teams prep for regionals with trio

CARLINVILLE (Oct. 19, 2017) – Despite not having a full team assembled for its on Carlinville Invitational on Wednesday, the Cavaliers still went out and defended their home course – the first held at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds.

The Cavaliers, who will host sectionals at the fairgrounds on Oct. 28, tuned up by winning its invitational in boys action with 54 points.

Carlinville had two of the top six finishers and six of the top 20 placefinishers to score 54 total points.

Father McGivney was second, along with Mater Dei with 73 points, but McGivney had the top sixth-place finisher to finish ahead of Mater Dei. Teutopolis was fourth at 110 points.

Jason Landon did not run at the Carlinville Invite, but the Cavies got a seventh place finish from Charles Helton IV at 16:43; and Bailey Lippold finished eighth at 16:44.

Samuel Mock was 14th at 16:55; Briley Roper 17th at 17:09.68; Cale Williams 18th at 17:09.81; Grayson Armour 20th at 17:19; Dustin Roberts 53rd at 18:57; Seth Evans 101st at 21:00 and Cameron Strubbe 107th at 21:20.

The winner of the race on the boys side was Mater Dei’s Luke Goebel at 15:15.

Other area runners included Southwestern’s Caden Bohn finishing 10th at 16:50.

On the girls side, the Cavaliers finished seventh as a team, scoring 161 points. Mater Dei finished first with 62 points, followed by Teutopolis at 70; Staunton at 79 and Litchfield at 115.

Staunton’s Lydia Roller rolled to a meet win, clocking in at 18:20 to outdistance Caroline Quarton of Litchfield’s 19:01.

Rory Drew led Carlinville with a finish of 21:29 to finish 24th. Molly Lewis was 32nd at 21:58; Patty Walch 37th at 22:24; Mackenzie Harris 38th at 22:27; and Rachel Olroyd 47th at 23:00.

In the junior high meet held before the high school meets, Carlinville girls times included Caroline Gibbel, third at 14:54 and Braylee Gilmore, sixth at 15:06. Kallie Kimbro was seventh at 15:19; Grace Gunning eighth at 16:39; Emaly Lewis ninth at 17:10; Madeline Lowrance 18:32; Stephanie Harding 18:32; Hailie Hancock 21:20.

Boys results: David Harris was second at 13:10; Matthew Dunn third at 13:27; Colin Kreipe fourth at 13:46; Charles Wilson seventh at 14:30; Tyler Summers 10th at 15:02; Alexander Scott 16:08; Mark Utry 17:46; Carter Lowrance 19:06; Jacob Petrovich 19:32; Paul Lewis 21:21; Patrick Dunn 21:26.

At Peoria Heights

The Cavaliers were seventh in boys team competition and 21st on the girls side in Saturday’s races at Peoria Heights.

In girls play, Drew ran in a time of 22:35; Lewis 22:41; Olroyd 24:06; Walch 24:18 and Harris 24:18.

Jas. Landon ran in a time of 17:02; Helton IV 17:03; Lippold 17:20; Williams 17:33; Armour 17:37; Roper 17:39; Jacob Landon 17:48; Mock 17:51; Roberts 19:46; Max Wilson 22:02; Strubbe 22:46.

Roper’s time of 17:39 was first in the JV race, holding off a strong competitor after having the lead.

“Briley had such a great race at Peoria,” said Carlinville coach Charlie Helton.

Riley led for about two miles of the race, then was caught at two and a half miles. Roper hitched onto the opponent and ran with him all the way to the finish line. With 50 meters to go, Roper put it into overdrive and won by five meters.

Conference meet

Monday’s South Central Conference meet at Brighton Park had the Cavaliers winning the meet with 26 points. Roxana was a distance second, followed by Litchfield, Staunton, Southwestern and Greenville.

The Cavaliers were led by Jas. Landon, winning conference in a time of 17:06. Lippold finished fourth at 17:19; Armour was fifth at 17:29; Roper seventh at 17:46 and Jac.Landon ninth at 18:15. Williams finished 10th at 18:19 and all earned all-conference.

Roberts finished 23rd at 19:29; Wilson 39th at 21:26; Strubbe 44th at 21:45.

In girls play, Staunton rolled to a team title with 34 points, outdistancing Litchfield’s 57; Carlinville’s 63, Roxana and Southwestern.

Drew finished eighth overall at 22:01 to take all-conference honors.

Lewis was 12th at 22:50; Walch 14th at 23:00; Olroyd 16th at 23:06; Harris 17th at 23:26;

Regionals are Saturday in Shelbyville at Dacey Trail. Girls race starts at 10 a.m. with the boys around 10:45 a.m.

Carlinville’s Briley Roper in a pack of runners at conference meet on Monday, placed seventh, after winning the JV meet at Peoria on Saturday.

Carlinville’s all-conference runners at Monday’s South Central Conference meet, from left, are Bailey Lippold (fourth place); Cale Williams (10th place); Grayson Armour (fifth place); Rory Drew (seven place women); Briley Roper (seventh place); Jason Landon (first place) and Jacob Landon (ninth place).

Molly Lewis runs for the CHS girls team at conference Monday at Brighton Park.

CHS boys team was champion of the South Central Conference meet.