Cross country teams open with home meet

By Eric Becker

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 30 2018) – Carlinville’s cross country team is gearing up for a new season, practicing at various places, including Beaver Dam State Park.

High temperatures have forced Tuesday’s scheduled Carlinville Invitational to be pushed back to Wednesday afternoon at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds, starting at 4:15 p.m.

Carlinville head coach Charlie Helton expects the team to continue to progress as the season goes along.

On the girls side, Carlinville returns senior Molly Lewis and junior Patty Walch as its top main scorers. Three freshmen, Juliana Schmidt, Braylee Gilmore and Naomi Owada also compete for the Cavaliers.

“Molly is a great leader and we have Patty coming back and those are only returners,” said Helton.

Lewis is a returning sectional qualifier and Helton is grateful that the younger runners will get a chance to learn under her for a year.

“I’m excited to see them progress as we go,” Helton said. “I just think watching them improve through the year will be fun because they will have a lot of PRs as we go and they’re all good-natured people.”

Carlinville’s boys team qualified for state the past two years, and lose five solid runners from last year’s state qualifying squad.

Carlinville does have 13 on the roster, including six freshmen.

“I like the work ethic I see in these guys this year,” Helton said. “I feel like if they keep working like they are, I’m anxious to see how they do.”

The Cavaliers return seniors Bailey Lippold and Jacob Landon.

“They’ve been great leaders here,” said Helton. “They have risen, just in practices, instead of standing back and let the other guys lead because there were so many of them, they have done a great job of showing leadership and treating this seriously.”

Cale Williams and Briley Roper both went to state last year and are juniors.

Dustin Roberts and Max Wilson, sophomores, return and have been working hard.

Others on the roster include Damon Sharp, Jacob Petrovich, Colin Kreipe, Brock Henson, Case Jones, Trevor Kroeschel and Cameron Strubbe.

“It’s going to be interesting,” Helton said. “I look to the St. Joe meet on Sept. 22 – that I believe will be our first huge test. We got second there last year as a boys team and that will tell us a lot on how we run as a team.”

Members of the Carlinville Cavaliers cross-country team for 2018, front row, from left, are: Juliana Schmidt, Braylee Gilmore, Molly Lewis, Naomi Owada, Patty Walch. Back row: head coach Charlie Helton, Damon Sharp, Bailey Lippold, Jacob Petrovich, Max Wilson, Dustin Roberts, Briley Roper, Jacob Landon, Cale Williams, Brock Henson, Case Jones, Trevor Kroeschel, Cameron Strubbe. Not pictured: Colin Kreipe, manager Justice Brock.