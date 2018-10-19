Cross Country Cavaliers preparing for regional run

Boys take home second place; girls finish fourth at South Central

Conference meet

By Jackson Wilson

The Carlinville cross country Cavaliers closed out the 2018 regular season at the South Central Conference meet on Monday in Brighton. The Roxana Shells claimed the first place crown in both races. The Cavie boys came in second place with an overall team score of 30. They fell just two points shy of their sixth consecutive conference title.

The Staunton Lady Bulldogs were the runner-up in the girls’ race, finishing with a total of 45 points to the Lady Shells’ 41. The Carlinville Lady Cavaliers finished in the fourth place spot with a team total of 106 points.

Roxana senior Cree Stumpf dominated the boys’ meet with a first place individual time of 16:19 and helped his team to its first conference title since 1967. Staunton sophomore Lydia Roller repeated as the girls’ individual conference champion with a time of 18:44, a three second improvement from her freshman year.

Bailey Lippold (17:39), Briley Roper (17:45), Jacob Landon (17:47), Dustin Roberts (17:49) and Cale Williams (17:50) finished in the all-conference top 10 for the Cavalier boys. Lippold came in fifth place to lead the team. Roper, Landon, Roberts and Williams finished right behind him in a perfectly synchronized 6-9 order.

Molly Lewis was awarded all-conference for the Cavalier girls, finishing in fifth place with a total time of 21:26. Juliana Schmidt finished 19th at 23:03, with the duo of Patty Welch (23:33) and Braylee Gilmore (23:37) locking up the 23rd and 24th spots.

As for the rest of the regular season, the Cavaliers achieved many other milestones as well. The boys obtained a first place plaque in their team victory at the Rochester Invitational on September 1.

Three weeks later at St. Joseph-Ogden, the boys took home sixth place in a race that included some of the best squads from across the state. Landon, Lippold, Williams, Roper and Roberts all received awards. Lewis, Schmidt, Gilmore and Welch received awards for the lady Cavaliers.

On Oct., both Cavalier teams shone again, this time at the Carlinville Invitational. The boys received third place as a team. Roberts (9th), Williams (10th) and Lippold (26th) were all awarded medals. Lewis finished 15th in the girls’ race and boosted her team to a ninth place finish with her medal.

Landon, Lewis and Lippold are the 2018 Carlinville cross country team captains. Head coach Charlie Helton had nothing but praise and respect for all that they accomplished over the course of a long season leading up to the postseason meets. “They have all done a fantastic job and our team is truly blessed to have them as leaders,” Helton said.

Carlinville’s Macoupin County Fairground has been selected as one of the Illinois High School Association regional hosts. The girls will run at 10 a.m. followed by the boys at 11 a.m. on Saturday If the Cavaliers advance, they will head to Decatur for a sectional meet on Oct. 27.