Criminal justice reform package will head to governor

Government officials celebrate after the criminal justice reform bill passes the Illinois House during the lame-duck session for the Illinois House of Representatives on the morning of Jan. 13 at the Bank of Springfield Center. The bill has officially been cleared to be sent to the desk of Governor J.B. Pritzker. Photo contributed by Justin L. Fowler.

Legislation revamps police certification, use of force and cash bail

The Illinois Senate passed a criminal justice omnibus bill Jan. 13 after 20 hours of politicking during the Jan. 12 lame duck session. The House then followed suit and cleared the way for the bill to head to the desk of Governor J.B. Pritzker.

The legislation is made up of several provisions that touch all facets of the criminal justice system. The Pretrial Fairness Act, a longtime passion project to end cash bail in Illinois, and a complete overhaul of police certification

were both absorbed into the omnibus package. The legislation, an initiative of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, was tied to a new amendment to House Bill 3653, introduced in the early-morning hours of Jan. 13 following mostly private

negotiations that stripped down many controversial bill provisions. The Senate met to debate the bill at 4 a.m. Jan. 13 before the measure passed 32-to-23 and moved to the House floor less than an hour later. The House

passed the measure before noon with the minimum 60 votes needed for approval. Many of the most debated aspects, such as ending qualified immunity for law enforcement, were reduced or removed from the bill following heavy

opposition from law enforcement, labor unions, prosecutors and municipal representatives. Points of contention were highlighted over three days of subject matter hearings in the House. Still, the scaled down version that made it to the Senate floor was attacked

by Republican lawmakers who said its changes were too drastic and would negatively impact the safety of Illinois communities. Some Democratic senators joined Republicans in voting against the bill or didn’t vote at all.

Read the full story in this week’s Macoupin County Enquirer Democrat Newspaper.