Crazy Clovers deliver treats to Blackburn basketball team

Crazy Clovers 4-H members delivered Valentine’s Day treats to the Blackburn College men’s basketball team on the holiday. The team surprised the club with a sign and a special greeting upon their arrival. Pictured are, front row, from left, 4-H members Wyld Gilmore, Braylee Gilmore, Makenna Harding, Shelbie Parnel, Payton Harding and Gabe Pauline; second row, Mitchell Binder, Duncan King, Nigel Ferrell, Chanz Aldridge, Cleotha Whisenton, Jamaya Wyatt, Unzell Pruitt, Raushaun Amos, Savion Smith and Head Coach Steve Kollar; third row, Assistant Coach Austin Kirby, Tim Marston, David Lopez, Fernando Roman, Karson Hayes, Bryson Kirby, Will Pearce, Cristian Wagner and Manager Jeff Hendricks; back row, Manager Marcellus Polk, Bastien Seiller, Matt Moseley, Jeremiah Reed and Xavier Bass. Photo provided.