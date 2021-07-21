Craig Daniel Ulrich

Craig Daniel Ulrich, 44, of New Douglas, passed away at Christian Hospital North East, St. Louis, MO on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 12:10 a.m.

He was born May 24, 1977, in Wood River, to Daniel Otto Ulrich and Nancy Ellen (Craig) Schmidt.

He married Jessica (Scheller) Ulrich on January 5, 2011 in Carlinville.

He was active military.

He is survived by his father and step mother, Daniel and Patricia Ulrich of Gillespie; mother, Nancy Schmidt of Bethalto; wife, Jessica Ulrich of New Douglas; children, Rebecca Scheller of New Douglas, Odin Ulrich of New Douglas; grandparents, Melba Droege of Godfrey; siblings, Jennifer (Steve) Hinkle of Rosewood Heights, Christine (Jeffrey) Smith – Petit of Rosewood Heights, Brian (Jessi) Bauser of Gillespie, Jonathan Fluck of Bethalto, Jeffrey (Liz) Fluck of Gulf Breeze, FL; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and father figure, Bill Carpenter.

Craig was preceded in death by his step father, Gary Schmidt; grandfather, Robert B. Droege; grandparents, John and Helen Ulrich; and his other mother, Karen Carpenter.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill at 1 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Children’s College Fund % Jessica Ulrich.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.