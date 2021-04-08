COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanded to include all Illinois residents age 16 and older

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanded to include all Illinois

Vaccine clinic scheduled for

Macoupin residents and employees April 13

The past three months, the Macoupin County Public Health Department has worked to provide COVID-19 vaccination to residents of Macoupin County. The rollout process began in December 2020 with healthcare workers and frontline essential workers and now has expanded to include residents age 16 and older.

Residents age 18 and older qualify for both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Residents 16 and older are allowed the Pfizer vaccine.

The next Macoupin County Public Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held on Tuesday, Apr. 13, offering the Moderna vaccine, and be for Macoupin County residents and employees who are 18 years and older.

To self-register for a vaccine, go to www.mcphd.net.

Upon successful completion of registrations, patients will see a confirmation message on a PDF that is to be printedd off as instructed on the screen. All must bring their QR codes with them to the clinic along with photo identification and proof of Macoupin County residence or employment. Patients will be required to show their ID and proof of residency or employment when they first arrive.

As of Apr. 5, over 23,500 Macoupin County residents had received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines and 9,692 residents were fully vaccinated.

Future vaccine clinic dates can be found at www.mcphd.net, the MCPHD Facebook page or by listening to WSMI FM 106.1 Radio.

Additional prevention steps such as wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing are still being encouraged to help stop the spread of COVID-19 even as vaccines are being distributed.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series like Pfizer or Moderna.

According to the CDC, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic. They can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask. They can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks unless any of those people or anyone they live with presents an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

People who are fully vaccinated should still take steps to protect themselves and others in many situations, like wearing a mask, staying at least six feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces as well as medium and large-sized gatherings.

Persons who are fully vaccinated should still watch for symptoms of COVID-19, especially if they have been around someone who is sick.

Those that have symptoms of COVID-19, should get tested, stay home and away from others.

Those desiring to get tested at the Health Department’s Drive-Thru testing site located at Maple Street Clinic in Gillespie will be required to pre-register.

When calling the registration line at 217-313-5078, patients must be prepared to provide names, addresses, phone numbers and insurance information to the support staff or leave a message with the name and number.

COVID-19 testing may also be completed at Carlinville Area Hospital (217-854-3141, ext. 224); St. Claire Square in Fairview Heights (217-545-5100); Memorial Respiratory Clinic in Springfield (217-588-4019); Walgreens in Springfield and Cahokia (https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing).

Those that have general questions about COVID-19 or about quarantine or isolation orders should be prepared to provide a name and phone number to support staff so that a contact tracer or public health nurse can return a call.

A negative test does not release a patient from quarantine.

Up-to-date statistics on COVID-19 cases in Macoupin County are on the MCPHD Facebook page. For state-wide statistics, go to www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.

Residents can receive additional updates by tuning in to WSMI FM 106.1 Radio.