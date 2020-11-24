COVID-19 update: State reports another 126 deaths

Posted Nov. 24, 12:30 a.m.

Tier 3 mitigations take affect Nov. 20

Officials warn against virus fatigue as holidays approach

By JERRY NOWICKI

Capitol News Illinois

The state reported another 126 COVID-19-related deaths Friday as Tier 3 mitigations took effect statewide and virus-related hospitalizations continued to increase.

That brought the death toll since the pandemic began to 11,304 out of 634,395 confirmed or probable cases. The newly reported deaths occurred in people ranging from their 20s to older than 100.

“Today is the first formal day of our temporary Tier 3 mitigations. Remember, the core philosophy here is that if we all stay home as much as possible,” Gov. JB Pritzker said during a news conference Friday in Chicago. “If we all avoid the trips outside the house that we don’t need to take right now, we can fight this recent surge and turn things around for our health care workers and hospital systems who are facing an increasingly dangerous situation across the state. And we can potentially pull back on these mitigations for everyone before the December holidays.”

The new mitigations strictly limit capacity at retail stores and other Illinois businesses and require casinos and video gambling terminals to close, among other economic restrictions.

The mitigations took effect as the state reported 13,012 new confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 Friday among a single-day record 116,024 test results reported. That made for a one-day positivity rate of 11.2 percent, which drove the seven-day rolling average case positivity rate to 11.5 percent, a decrease of a half point from the day prior.

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, increased in all three categories from the day prior as of Thursday night. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,111 hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients, marking the 26th straight day of increases. That included 1,196 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds and 604 on ventilators.

Positivity rates declined in 10 of 11 regions from the day prior as of Tuesday, Nov. 17, the most recent day regional level data were available. As of Friday, 101 of the state’s 102 counties were at a warning level for COVID-19 spread, with only Union County in southern Illinois not on the warning list.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike noted it has been 10 months since the first COVID-19 case was identified in Illinois and the first known person-to-person transmission was logged in the state. Since that point, she said, health care professionals have worked around the clock to learn about the virus and share information with the public.

She said people came together to limit the spread of the virus in the first wave of April and May.

“When states across the United States and even some countries around the world began the stay-at-home orders, we all wanted to do whatever we could to prevent additional sickness and deaths,” she said. “And it worked. And the number of cases decreased, as well as the number of hospitalizations, as well as the number of deaths. They decreased dramatically.”

But now, Ezike said, amid a surging second wave, that support has faded.

“Just as real as the virus is, so is the COVID fatigue that is accompanying it,” she said. “And we’re all tired of this virus, and we’re tired of staying home, and we’re tired of denying ourselves our common pleasures. But instead of blaming the virus for these concessions that we’ve been asked to make, we’re looking to blame one another. And so I just want to urge people to be kind.”

