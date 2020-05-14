COVID-19 pandemic: Gillespie graduate volunteering at Brooklyn hospital

A couple of months ago Abby Eccles was enjoying spring break, taking time away from her studies at West Texas A & M University.

Now, two months later, she is battling the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City as a member of U.S. Air Force Reserves.

Eccles arrived in mid-April and is staying at a hotel in Manhattan. The group she is serving with travels daily to Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, a level one trauma center.

The 2016 Gillespie High School graduate originally planned to continue her education at Culver Stockton College in Canton, Mo. However, when the sports program was cut, her scholarship changed and she chose to go into Air Force reserves to help her pay for college.

Since 2017 has been involved with the U.S. Air Force Reserves, the 932nd MSD, stationed out of Scott Air Force Base.

When not at school in Canyon, Texas she had been working at BSA Hospital in Amarillo, Texas.

The school shut down and she came home. She was taking part in a drill at Scott Air Force Base when the decision was made to cancel classes.

There were 20 picked individuals picked from Scott Air Force Base. She is one of four working under the command of a Navy officer. In addition to that group, six nurses are helping in Connecticut and 10 others are assisting at hospitals in Queens

“My scope of practice is a little different,” Eccles said. She is a licensed vocational nurse, and explained the scope is in between a CNA and an RN.

“It’s been a little crazy,” she said. “When I worked on a COVID floor we had to have four layers.”

Medical personnel had to wear four layers, from head gear to shoe coverings and more.

“There are a lot of extra steps you need to take,” she said. “It’s all part of not taking disease in, or taking it out.”

For the COVID-19 patients they are checking on there more often, A. Eccles said.

“It’s a lot more of a critical care situation,” she said. “I had not dealt with that as much before.”

Earlier this month, she was assigned to a post surgery floor.

“Honestly, they’ll tell us one thing and an hour later it changes,” A. Eccles said.

“It’s forever changing,” she added. “They are slowly starting to open up New York, but ot’s kind of roller coaster. I look to my leadership and they tell us to be very fluid with the instructions that come down.”

The volunteers from Scott Air Force Base arrived April 21. The day before they had been told they were to work on the U.S.S. Comfort, a makeshift hospital aboard a cruise ship.

A. Eccles had been at Scott Air Force Base for a drill during spring break, March 9-13. She was told midweek that classes were cancelled and the college was going to an online schedule.

She completed finals online in early May. The school’s spring graduation was supposed be May 9.

“I’m completely online now (with classes),” she said. “It works out in a deployment setting.”

She plans to graduate with a degree in exercise science, a pre-physical therapy track, later this fall.

“They were asking for individuals to go to New York,” Joe Eccles said. “She volunteered to go to the U.S.S. Comfort.”

She had been laid off from her job at a hospital in Texas and was one of 20 got selected to go to New York City. When she arrived, the original plans changed. The boat was not there. But they still needed plenty of assistance.

“New York City is very different than the Midwest,” A. Eccles said. “(It’s been) very cloudy and rainy. There are skyscrapers everywhere. It’s the city that never sleeps. The city is overpopulated with police officers. Unfortunately, due to the shut down the homeless are at a loss in trying to beg for money so they turn to most of the military members since we are the ones who are on the streets.”

She works her assignment at the hospital from Friday through Sunday, and has been told she can return to her job in Texas. She will be required to complete a two-week quarantine before returning home to her family.

“During the week, I am usually studying and working on my summer classes or out exploring the city while the streets stay mostly empty,” A. Eccles said.

Abby’s father, Joe Eccles, spent 13 years in active army plus another dozen years in the reserves. He served in the first Gulf War and also went to Afghanistan.

“I understand how it works,” he said. “For me, there was a theme or opposing force. But with this virus, it’s kind of scary. it’s something you don’t know (much about). There was a lot of talk about her being near those who have it. She went from going from a ship that didn’t have any patients with coronavirus to spending time with patients with COVID-19 in the emergency room, at downtown hospitals.”

Initially, she was told it the time spent in New York could last from five to 15 months.

In the near future, those volunteering in a medical capacity with the reserves will be sent to Fort Dix, New Jersey and get tested.

“Once her assignment is complete, they’re on quarantine for two weeks,” he said. “She will eventually get released to active duty.

Eccles was told that the stay in New York City could be anywhere from two weeks to three months, according to her father.

“The protective parent part, that’s something I can’t control,” he said. “I understand the military side but it’s hard as a parent.”

Abby is the middle child of Joe and the late Tammy Eccles. Her mother died in 2015 of colon cancer.

“Her joining the military kind of helped her out, giving her focus and direction,” J. Eccles said.