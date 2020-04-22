COVID-19: Elected officials answer constituents’ concerns

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Illinois General Assembly was last in session Thursday, March 5. Since that time, legislators have kept busy amidst the social distancing guidelines.

For State Sen. Andy Manar, a Democrat from Bunker Hill, it’s primarily been connecting with constituents by phone or through social media.

“It’s not unusual to field a couple hundred phone calls a day,” he said Monday morning.

The needs of individuals and businesses keep growing, according to Manar.

“I think the needs are growing every day,” Manar said.

“From my perspective, it’s been an incredible challenge for small business to navigate,” Manar said. “It appears there has been tens of millions of dollars to very large corporations and small businesses have been shut out. That’s only speculation. There’s no oversight to the program. We can’t see how taxpayer funds have been spent. There is not a way to see where the grants from fed. government are going.”

Manar praised the recommendations from the federal government, but thinks it will take time to get more testing for this area.

“I think what the White House has published is well thought out in terms of its criteria for re-opening and lifting the ban for social distancing,” he said. “We are a ways away from that. The process of reopening the economy is well thought out. The first benchmark of that is mass testing. We are no where near that now.”

The governor’s stay at home, or shelter in place executive order has been in place since mid-March.

“Every business is an essential business and then there are exclusions,” Manar said. “It gives local public health departments and authorities appropriate authority to make decisions based on local criteria.

Friday, April 17, Gov. Pritzker announced there will be no more in person classes for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic school year.

“Nobody likes what’s happening,” Manar said. “No one is enjoying this. Everyone wants the economy to reopen but we can’t take three steps backward to take one step forward,” Manar said. “We have to be very careful.”

Manar pointed out rural communities can be faced with outbreaks just as much as urban settings.

“Randolph County has one of the highest infection rates in the state,” Manar said. “That’s a case study as to why we should be very careful about public health decisions.

Manar believes the coronavirus situation could be even worse if the governor had not put in social distancing measures for mass transit. “Look at the infection rates between New York and Chicago,” he said.

In terms of getting back to a sense of normalcy, Manar returned to the White House directives.

“How do we get from where we are to where we were?” Manar said. “It’s going to be driven by health experts and science.Mass testing. That’s just not happening today and that is basis from which decisions will be made for changing the current situation. We have to have data, we have to have information about the spread of this disease. That’s gonna be a key piece of this

Rural portions of the state and country were at a disadvantage, according to Manar.

“Early on the CDC and federal government guidelines for testing left rural America behind,” Manar said. In order to be tested, individuals had to have travelled internationally or known someone that had been affected.

“That by default excluded people that lived in more rural areas,” Manar said. “The testing availability and testing criteria has to change. That needs to be a national strateg and the CDC and federal government have the authority to do that.”

Congressman Rodney Davis of Taylorville praised the federal Payroll Protection Program, which has provided funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois is the fourth highest in the nation for approved loans. Nearly 45,000 loans totaling $12.5 billion have been approved within Illinois.

“This bipartisan program is helping small businesses pay their bills, keep employees on the payroll and we need to keep it going,” said Davis in an April 18 press release. “Illinois is a leader right now among states for approved loans, but the program is running out of money. It’s becoming pretty clear that a fourth package will be needed, but as we figure out exactly what is needed in the next major bill, we should make sure this successful program is adequately funded. Let’s not make our small businesses and their employees wait because of politics.”

Davis, speaking at the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives April 15, wanted the focus to be on working on a solution together.

“If there’s one thing that we as congress should do and do well, it’s to help Americans recover from a disaster they didn’t ask for,” he said. “We’re here in the midst of the worse economic disaster that I’ve seen in my lifetime.

In less than three-and-a-half weeks this economic disaster has hit many industries, Davis said.

“It’s our main street businesses, are main street companies that line the streets of every rural community that I represent and line the streets of this great country that are hurting the most,” Davis said.

Small business needs revenue and cash flow in order to survive, Davis said.

“It’s not about social media today, it’s about helping the American people, let’s do it,” Davis said.

State Rep. Avery Bourne, a Republican from Morrisonville, was part of a group that petitioned the governor to get the state up and running. She also took issue with the governor’s decision to release inmates in the Illinois Department of Corrections amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I and my House Republican colleagues are asking the governor for a plan to responsibly reopen the state – a plan that will give guidance and certainty for small businesses, schools, organizations, planned events, and particularly for those who are wanting to get back to work,” Bourne said. “I do not know if the governor plans to extend the stay at home order, but if he does, we are asking him to change the model. This shouldn’t be a one size fits all approach. Many aspects of the order are disproportionately impacting downstate – such as the closures of state parks, campgrounds, policies at IDOC, and closure of greenhouses. So far, all of these closures and cancellations have been determined by the Governor’s executive orders. I hope that any future actions will take into account the input from local leaders and experts.”

Bourne and Davis took part in a conference call earlier this month in which they attemtped to answer questions and concerns from citizens for nearly an hour.

“I spend about eight hours a day on the phone talking to constituents,” Manar said. “Those calls range from how to get a test to questions about FOID card renewal to small business concerns about loan or grant programs to questions about unemployment benefits.”

“My staff is all three offices are working remotely,” Manar said. “They spend nearly every minute of their day talking to constituents. Our role is to provide accurate and timely information.”