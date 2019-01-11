Court news for the week of 1-10-19

Marriage

Raju L. Dinberger and Kathryn A. Kistenmacher, both of Gillespie.

Divorces filed

Ashley R. Allison of Virden vs. Charles F. Jurgens of Lincoln.

Barbara Cobb of Staunton vs. Raymond Cobb of Jonesboro, Ark.

Lawsuits

Jeffrey A. Moss filed a complaint for eviction Jan. 2 against Megan Bertoldi and unknown occupants, seeking possession of property in Gillespie, $600 rent and $300 for utility bills.

Investment Retrievers Inc., as assignee of Chrysler Capital, filed a complaint Jan. 2 against Brian Conway and Terrance Conway, seeking $11,671.74 unpaid on a vehicle loan, plus court costs and attorney fees of at least $750.

Felonies

Taylor D. Stanton, 25, Auburn, has been charged with theft and obstructing justice in connection with a Sept. 29, 2018, incident in which he allegedly exerted unauthorized control over more than $500 but less than $10,000 cash belonging to Joe’s Car Wash of Virden and furnished false information to a peace officer in that he told a detective he was at the car wash waiting to pick his girlfriend up from work, knowing this was a false statement.

Fred A. Skelton, now 53, Alton, has been charged with residential burglary and obstructing justice in connection with a Dec. 16 incident in which he allegedly entered a residence in the 9300 block of Brighton Bunker Hill Road, Bunker Hill, with the intent to commit a theft and furnished false information to a deputy.

Allan M. Springman, 35, Carlinville, has been charged with meth possession (less than five grams) in connection with a Jan. 2 incident.

Matthew L. Damm, 51, Girard, has been charged with driving while license revoked in connection with a Jan. 2 incident in which he allegedly drove a 1998 Dodge truck on Wilson Street in Carlinville. He was also charged with operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Christopher H. Todd, 56, Carlinville, has been charged with aggravated battery in connection with a Jan. 3 incident in which he allegedly grabbed a peace officer by the neck and pulled the officer into an apartment.

Patrick M. Webster, 29, Chesterfield, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (less than 15 grams of a substance containing fentanyl) in connection with a Nov. 4 incident.

Jeffrey R. Kirk, 35, Springfield, has been charged with meth possession (less than five grams) in connection with a Dec. 21 incident.

Steven L. Russell, 38, Cottage Hills, has been charged with meth possession (less than five grams) in connection with a July 24, 2018, incident.

Misdemeanors

Christopher A. Lee, 50, Staunton, has been charged with criminal trespass to real property in connection with a Dec. 29 incident in which he allegedly remained upon the land of Community Hospital of Staunton after having been asked by hospital staff to vacate the premises.

Charles D. Six, 24, Gillespie, has been charged with assault in connection with a Jan. 1 incident in which he allegedly waved his hands and yelled at an individual while standing in the individual’s face.

Kelsey E. McKinney, 30, Virden, has been charged with obstruction a peace officer in connection with a Dec. 29 incident in which she allegedly stated she had left a residence and, when she was found at the residence, lied about an individual not being there.

Tammara F. Conlee, 57, Gillespie, has been charged with battery in connection with a Dec. 28 incident in which she allegedly struck an individual with a closed fist.

Jeffery T. Teetor, 25, Staunton, has been charged with two counts of battery in connection with a Jan. 5 incident in which he allegedly struck an individual in the forearm with a bottle and pushed another individual.

DUIs

Steven D. Hart, 57, Shipman, has been charged with driving under the influence and speeding 26-34 mph above the limit (85 mph in a 55 mph zone) in connection with a Dec. 23 incident in which he allegedly drove a green 1995 GMC truck at the intersection of Macoupin Station and Snell roads, southwest of Carlinville.

Samantha J. Dailey, 31, Brighton, has been charged with driving under the influence, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended for no insurance, and failure to wear a seat belt in connection with a Jan. 2 incident in which she allegedly drove a maroon 2006 Ford on Fosterburg Road at Wildwood Lane, west of Woodburn.

Darren L. Allen, 58, Shipman, has been charged with driving under the influence and driving in the wrong lane in connection with a Jan. 1 incident in which he allegedly drove a black 2015 GMC truck on Fosterburg Road at Thompson Road, southwest of Woodburn.

Jeffrey C. Kruse, 39, Godfrey, has been charged with two counts of driving under the influence in connection with a Jan. 1 incident in which he allegedly drove a black 2007 Cadillac on Margaret Street at Palmer Street, Brighton.

James W. Doerries, 66, Lake Geneva, Wis., has been charged with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of improper lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol in connection with a Dec. 29 incident in which he allegedly drove a gray 2010 Honda on Interstate 55 southbound at mile marker 42.

Shad M. Cole, 43, Wilsonville, has been charged with driving under the influence, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a Dec. 26 incident in which he allegedly drove a red 2003 Ford truck at the intersection of Route 138 and Maple Street, Sawyerville.