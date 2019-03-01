Court News

Marriages

Joseph W.L. Homan and Brittany A. Parker, both of Gillespie.

Garren W. Saccomano and Jennifer L. Merz, both of Auburn.

Earl F. Rogers of Carlinville and Tracey J. Stone of Virden.

Christopher D. Serrano and Jayden R. Van Alstine, both of Carlinville.

Divorces filed

Wendi Nowell of Mt. Olive vs. David Nowell of Mt. Olive.

Jeffrey A. Harris of Carlinville vs. Kacie C. Green, address unknown.

Jessica L. Cloe of Girard vs. Joel S. Cloe of Pana.

Teresa K. Shafer of Girard vs. Boyd C. Shafer of Virden.

Holly R. Costello of Carlinville vs. Billy J. Costello of Palmyra.

Ricky D. Smith of Shipman vs. Caylee J. Smith of Jerseyville.

Lawsuits

Gail Hahn filed a complaint Feb. 20 against Tyler Havera in connection with a July 27, 2017, automobile accident, seeking an amount in excess of $50,000, plus costs of the suit.

In a 2014 case transferred Feb. 19 from Cook County, Illinois Public Risk Fund, a/s/o the city of Bunker Hill, filed a complaint against John F. Bauer Sr., seeking $13,664.35 in connection with a Worker’s Compensation claim relating to a Dec. 11, 2012, incident in which a police officer injured her right hand while attempting to arrest Bauer.

Dana and John Niehaus filed a complaint in forcible entry and detainer Feb. 19 against Jason Keffer and Kimberly McCoy, seeking possession of property in Gillespie and $660 rent.

Doug and Stefanie Kessinger filed a complaint in forcible entry and detainer Feb. 19 against Clara Sweet and Shane May, seeking possession of property in Benld and $870 rent.

Carl Albracht and Judy Gregory filed a complaint for eviction Feb. 22 against Eunice Galvin and unknown occupants, seeking possession of property in Virden.

Felonies

Jacob E. Provaznik, 31, Bunker Hill, has been charged with violation of an order of protection in connection with a Feb. 18 incident in which he allegedly entered into a protected place.

Cole W. Law, 28, Benld, has been charged with aggravated battery in connection with a Nov. 17, 2018, incident in which he allegedly bit the arm of an individual while at #5 Mine Winery in Benld.

Charles L. Dorrough Sr., 52, Decatur, has been charged with driving while license revoked in connection with a Dec. 24, 2018, incident in which he allegedly drove a 2000 Mercedes-Benz on Interstate 55 at milepost 43. He was also charged with improper lane usage.

Ian E. Binney, 37, Mt. Olive, has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm in connection with a Feb. 21 incident in which he allegedly discharged a firearm in a reckless manner, endangering the bodily safety of an individual.

Lorrie L. Anderson, 50, Carlinville, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (a substance containing cocaine) in connection with a Nov. 20, 2018, incident.

Earl T. Bennett, now 39, South Jacksonville, has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding and criminal trespass to a residence in connection with a Jan. 8 incident in which he allegedly drove a Chevrolet sedan south on Route 4 and attempted to elude an officer driving a marked police vehicle after being signaled to stop by red and blue oscillating lights, and such attempt involved disobedience of two or more traffic control devices; and entered a residence on Country Loop Road, Palmyra, without authority.

Shane J. Lomelino, 36, Palmyra, has been charged with meth possession (less than five grams) and improper lane usage in connection with a Feb. 21 incident.

Misdemeanors

Sean K. Hittmeier, 51, Brighton, has been charged with disorderly conduct in connection with a Feb. 12 incident in which he allegedly threatened to kill himself with a firearm in such a manner as to alarm and disturb an individual.

Terry L. Stoops, 55, Benld, has been charged with battery and resisting a peace officer in connection with a Feb. 19 incident in which she allegedly shoved an individual and pulled away from an officer and refused to comply with lawful commands.

Mark A. Fair, 48, Livingston, has been charged with criminal trespass to real property in connection with a Jan. 3 incident in which he allegedly remained on property in the 100 block of Benton Street, Mt. Olive, after being notified by the property occupant to vacate the premises.

Brittany N. Pollard, 33, Litchfield, has been charged with theft in connection with exerting unauthorized control over merchandise and currency with a total value of less than $500 from Short Stop in Bunker Hill.

Dalton M. Boan, 21, Carlinville, has been charged with domestic battery in connection with a July 3, 2018, incident in which he allegedly held an individual against the individual’s will.

Timothy S. Chappell, 54, Brighton, has been charged with domestic battery in connection with a Jan. 29 incident in which he allegedly grabbed an individual by the arm and forced the individual back into the individual’s residence.

DUIs

Katherine N. Luttrell, 26, Girard, has been charged with driving under the influence of any amount of drug in connection with a Feb. 13 incident in which she allegedly drove a white 1997 Saturn off the roadway in Girard Township.

Brady K. Pettit, 24, Carlinville, has been charged with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to reduce speed, illegal transportation of alcohol and leaving the scene in connection with a Feb. 14 incident in which he allegedly drove a black 2016 Chevrolet in the 500 block of South Plum, Carlinville.

Ruiz I. Arredondon, 26, Chicago, has been charged with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of operating an uninsured motor vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol and driving 11-14 mph above the limit (83 mph in a 70 mph zone) in connection with a Feb. 19 incident in which he allegedly drove a silver 2008 GMC on Interstate 55 at milepost 47.

Scott T. Hendrickson, 56, Coffeen, has been charged with driving under the influence of any amount of drug and improper lane usage in connection with an incident in which he allegedly drove a black 1994 Ford truck on Route 16 east of Franke Road in Cahokia Township.