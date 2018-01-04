Court News for 1-4-18

Marriage

Martin K. Pierson and Glenda M. Dodson, both of Virden.

Lawsuits

Adam Gideon filed a complaint in replevin Dec. 26 against Stephanie Seidelman, seeking possession of various personal property items valued at $1,500; the value of property not delivered; and damages for the detention.

Steven Katich filed a complaint in forcible entry and detainer Dec. 27 against Mike Kennedy, seeking possession of property in Wilsonville and $2,040 rent.

Sharon Ferrari filed a complaint Dec. 27 against Brendan Ferrari, seeking possession of property in Gillespie.

Felonies

Dennis S. Cullen, 41, Medora, has been charged with unlawful delivery of meth in connection with a May 18 incident in which he allegedly delivered less than five grams of meth to an individual.

Jonathan M. Kirkwood, 20, Benld, has been charged with unlawful possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with a Dec. 16 incident.

Carrie A. O’Brien, 45, Gillespie, has been charged with unlawful possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with a Dec. 10 incident.

Chelsea A. Miller, 26, homeless, has been charged with unlawful possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with a Dec. 22 incident.

Casey S. Boatman, 29, Carlinville, has been charged with unlawful possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with a Dec. 22 incident.

Jerry L.B. McCallister II, 31, Trenton, ha been charged with unlawful possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with a Dec. 22 incident.

Allan M. Springman, 34, Carlinville, has been charged with unlawful possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with a Dec. 23 incident. He was also charged with improper lane usage.

Christopher J. Overholtz, now 33, Troy, has been charged with obstructing justice in connection with a Dec. 24 incident in which he allegedly knowingly destroyed evidence in that he ate pills. He was also charged with driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol, drugs, or intoxicating compound; illegal transportation of alcohol; failure to reduce speed; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; and improper lane usage.

Ethan A. Lee, 23, Carlinville, has been charged with unlawful possession of more than five grams but less than 15 grams of meth in connection with a Dec. 25 incident.

Dawn L. Shales, 49, Carlinville, has been charged with burglary in connection with a Dec. 25 incident in which she allegedly entered Illinois Deer Processing, Carlinville, with the intent to commit a theft.

Edward B.Z. Dunn Jr., 25, Carlinville, has been charged with theft in connection with a Dec. 25 incident in which he allegedly obtained control over an individual’s Xbox One gaming system, valued at less than $500.

Misdemeanors

Ashley N. Thompson, 23, Brighton, has been charged with domestic battery in connection with a Dec. 22 incident in which she allegedly threw an unknown object at an individual, striking the individual.

Chase R. Clark, 21, Troy, has been charged with battery in connection with a Dec. 22 incident in which he allegedly struck an individual in the arm with a cane.

Christopher T. Spraggs Jr., 29, Brighton, has been charged with battery in connection with a Dec. 25 incident in which he allegedly struck an individual in the face with his fist.