County track meet moved to Monday night

STAUNTON – The Macoupin County track and field meet scheduled for Friday evening at Staunton has been postponed to Monday evening, May 8, starting at 4:30 p.m.

There were concerns with the field events at the facility with all the rain that has fallen, and of the possibility of high winds on Friday.

Additionally, the Carlinville baseball and softball games scheduled for Thursday against Pana have been cancelled and will not be rescheduled, due to neither of the teams involvement in the outcome of the conference title races.

The middle school track meet scheduled for Southwestern Thursday afternoon has also been cancelled.

This has been a Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat sports weather update for May 4, 2017.